Medifast (MED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:MED opened at $177.06 on Monday. Medifast has a one year low of $176.52 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Medifast Company Profile
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
