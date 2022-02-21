McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.550-$23.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.81. 935,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,915. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.46. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

