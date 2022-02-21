Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $186.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $166,838 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

