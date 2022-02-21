Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRKR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

