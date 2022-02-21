Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $32.75 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 142,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

