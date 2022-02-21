Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $32.75 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
