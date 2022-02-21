Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.95. Marathon Oil posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 252.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.