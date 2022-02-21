Maple Price Up 5% This Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Maple has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $94.86 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00057037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00037511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00107620 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,256 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

