Maple 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.62 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Maple has a total market capitalization of $94.86 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00057037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maple has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00037511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00107620 BTC.

About Maple

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,256 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

