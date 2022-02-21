ManTech International (MANT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ManTech International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after buying an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ManTech International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 505,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,850,000 after buying an additional 68,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

