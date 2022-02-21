Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

MTW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.50. 275,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $613.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

