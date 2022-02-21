Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

MGY stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $14,232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

