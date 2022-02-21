Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 49.90%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MGY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

MGY opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,580,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after acquiring an additional 975,585 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,271,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

