Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a na rating and set a C$12.00 target price (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.61.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.66 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.36.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

