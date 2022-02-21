LPL Financial LLC Has $31.41 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,441 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $31,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $187.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

