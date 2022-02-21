Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 253.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 83.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI opened at $74.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $88.14. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

