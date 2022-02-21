Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.86. 2,871,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,944. Linde has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

