Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

LSPD traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. 249,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,206. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.86.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 42.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

