Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) Downgraded to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Leroy Seafood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Leroy Seafood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of OTC:LYSFY opened at $15.61 on Friday. Leroy Seafood Group has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $18.60.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leroy Seafood Group (LYSFY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Leroy Seafood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leroy Seafood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.