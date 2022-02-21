Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) Downgraded to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Leroy Seafood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Leroy Seafood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTC:LYSFY opened at $15.61 on Friday. Leroy Seafood Group has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

