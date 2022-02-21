Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $315,785.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,216,967.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,047 shares of company stock worth $15,183,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.