Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $626,704.24 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $626,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $147,950.56.

On Saturday, December 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $315,785.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $60.70 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

