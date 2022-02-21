Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

LTRX stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $6.96. 160,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,641. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $241.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,167 shares of company stock worth $29,599 over the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

