Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $848,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $569.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $501.67 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $646.85 and its 200-day moving average is $619.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

