Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 105.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.02. 15,846,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,144,223. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

