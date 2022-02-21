Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments owned about 0.73% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,322,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 165.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,738,000.

HYGH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.48. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $88.49.

