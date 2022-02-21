Laffer Tengler Investments Has $3.81 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.1% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,285,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,358,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,035,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 187.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of DCUE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,803. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $105.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

