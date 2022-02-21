Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Target were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $204.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,006. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.