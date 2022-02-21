La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for La-Z-Boy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

LZB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

