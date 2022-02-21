Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,597,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises 9.2% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.54. 5,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,685. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.92.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.