Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 345,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.59 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.