Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $617,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,372,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.39.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.47. 2,326,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,383.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.75. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.23 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

