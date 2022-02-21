Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $269,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $9.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $556.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,206. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.40 and its 200 day moving average is $624.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,532 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.