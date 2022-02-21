Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 800 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $223,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after acquiring an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $489.45. The company had a trading volume of 497,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,174. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.46.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.