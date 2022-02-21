Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,111 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.65. The stock had a trading volume of 510,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,974. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.41 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.10.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

