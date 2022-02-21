Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 938 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,118. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.46. The company has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

