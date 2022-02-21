Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,929. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

