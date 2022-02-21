Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after acquiring an additional 718,350 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.02%.
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
