Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target Lowered to €182.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.