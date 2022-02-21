Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0798

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $49.61 million and $2.76 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.10 or 0.00463649 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.