KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 483 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 269.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

K stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.07. 2,943,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,291. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

