KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after acquiring an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,149,000 after buying an additional 642,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,162. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Argus boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

