KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,550 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 4.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,568,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,607,877. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.