Kinross Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 748,763 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

