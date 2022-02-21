Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Lowered to $192.00 at Morgan Stanley

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average of $180.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

