KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. Intel has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intel by 25.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 566,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 116,637 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Intel by 34.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 219,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

