KeyCorp Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $95.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Baxter International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.38.

BAX opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

