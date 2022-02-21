Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.52.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.99. 10,367,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,594. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.42. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

