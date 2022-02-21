Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.19. 2,860,495 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.