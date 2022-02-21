Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,391. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

