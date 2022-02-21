Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys 412 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $733,486,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after purchasing an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $585,944. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $391.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,609. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $291.60 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.