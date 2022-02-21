Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,220,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,771,158. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

